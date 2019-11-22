Local veteran receives Purple Heart

PEORIA, Ill. — Fifteen years after combat, a local veteran has been honored for serving the country he loves.

Sgt. Matthew Bohm was an army reservist in Iraq. He sustained a foot and back injury on duty in 2,004 but never received the proper commendation.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) honored him with a Purple Heart and the commendation medal at the Peoria County VAC, saying it takes a special person to meet the criteria for this award.

“It’s important to acknowledge that we live in the greatest country in the world and it’s because of our soldiers like Matthew Bohm that have fought for our country, sacrificed for our country, that we have the country that we do,” LaHood said.

Bohm said he is honored, but felt he did nothing special.

“It’s an honor to serve my country [and] like Mr. LaHood said, this is the greatest country in the world and I’ll always believe that,” he said.