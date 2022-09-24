PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Men in bikinis were washing cars in Peoria Heights for a special cause.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2602 held its second annual bikini car wash fundraiser Saturday. The men said they wear bikinis for this fundraiser to bring some laughter and fun.

In 2022, the proceeds go to the area’s Jackets softball team. The mother of one of the team members has stage 4 cancer.

Bar Manager Brittany Lohman said she thinks it is great to see the men be good sports by wearing bikinis.

“It absolutely means a lot. Seeing everyone come out in fun spirits, having a great time, being able to raise money to help anyone we can is always a great feeling,” Lohman said.

Leaders of Post 2602 said they are thankful to all who participated in the car wash, and they are looking forward to next year’s fundraiser.