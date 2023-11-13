MCLEAN, Ill. (WMBD) — A small town with a big debate, water tower or historical landmark?

The Village of McLean is in a debate on whether removing a decommissioned water tower is in the town’s best interest.

The water tower was built in 1935 and discontinued use in 2017 after a new water tower was built to better suit the needs of the residents.

In 2019 the village board approved of a park to be placed underneath the original water tower. Now, a majority of the village board would like to remove it. However, some would like to preserve it as a historical landmark.

“We tore down the school over there, we tore down different buildings within downtown, we’re going to come to a point where there’s no history left,” Village of McLean Board Member John Wille said.

The Village of McLean will be holding a meeting on Wednesday to decide the fate of the original water tower.