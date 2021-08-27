Local vineyard needs help picking grapes for the season

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) – It’s harvest time at mackinaw valley vineyard.

With thousands of grapes to be hand-picked, the owner said they need more volunteers to help. In addition, she said they’re offering a fair trade-off. Any local groups looking to help can sign up and in return, the vineyard will make a donation to the group or their cause.

From school groups, nonprofits, or simply anyone that wants to help, she said the more, the merrier, and picking times are always flexible.

“We’ve had groups come with 3 or 4 people, they bring 10 or 15 people or even more. When the school group came last year, it was quite a large group because it was 2 classes that came. We have the cutters for them to use and the bins just kind of point them at the plants and pick the grapes,” said Mackinaw Valley Vineyard Owner Diane Hahn.

