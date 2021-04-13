Local volunteers help central Illinois winery prepare for upcoming season

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Central Illinois winery owners are getting ready for the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, volunteers helped prune and prepare for new growth and grapes at Kickapoo Creek Winery in Edwards. The owner of Tres Rojas Winery in Washington, Bob Barry, said he’s working with Kickapoo Creek to prepare the vines this season.

“Having a successful season in the vineyard is the first and most important step. Of course, there are other things that have to be done alone the way, such as training the vines,” said Barry.

In return, he said he’s getting a portion of the grapes, since his crops are young and won’t produce enough. He said working in the field is necessary, otherwise vines won’t produce as many grapes.

“We have to cut back the previous year’s growth to get the new year’s growth to produce the new grapes. We’re expecting to get between five and 10 pounds of grapes per plant,” said Barry.

He said he’s still looking for volunteers to help with pruning. He also said around August, people can help with the grape harvest.

Volunteers can reach out to Bob Barry at bob@tresrojaswinery.com.