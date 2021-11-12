Local volunteers lend a hand to Neighborhood House’s workforce wear shop

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A Peoria non-profit is giving community members a chance to dress for success.

Friday morning, volunteers lent a helping hand to Neighborhood House’s workforce wear shop.

The boutique will allow neighborhood house clients to find professional clothing for jobs or interviews.

Friday, volunteers helped sort through donations and useable items.

Julie Bonar, president of neighborhood house, said the organization has a small staff which makes volunteers crucial to their mission

“It’s great that we are here, and we love getting the donations as well as seeing volunteers come in to organize those donations so we can better serve the community,” Bonar said.

Bonar added that she hopes the shop provides greater access to clothing needs.

“Many of our clients don’t have this type of clothing available for an interview or if they’re starting a job where they need a professional garment. There’s also not really any clothing stores in the 61605 that are convenient for them to get to,” Bonar said.

Items available include men’s and women’s wear, like dress shirts, suits, skirts, and accessories.