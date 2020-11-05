Local voters anxious, awaiting presidential election results

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ballots still are filing in nationwide and anxious voters are hoping results come in soon.

Right now, Joe Biden is leading the race with 264 electoral votes, while President Donald Trump lags behind with 214. Five states in still have not been called. Those states include: Nevada, Alaska, Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

It is a tight race, voting percentages have been scaling up and down by the hour, but it’s to early to call.

In-person ballots are counted, but the mailed ballots trickling in could cause states to flip at any moment.

“I think I’m anxious and excited at the same time to see who our next president is going to be,” Jonathan Zielke of Princeville said.

President Donald Trump is contesting results in the Midwest. Wednesday afternoon, his campaign said they filed a lawsuit to halt the vote count in Michigan.

Hours later The Associated Press called Joe Biden the winner of Michigan. Biden flipped Michigan with a 70,511 vote lead.

After Biden flipped Wisconsin, President Trump called for a re-count.

Trump is not going down without a fight. Georgia Young, Peoria

Regardless of the verdict, Americans could be waiting days before finding out who takes the top office.

