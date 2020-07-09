Local Walmarts step up face-covering enforcement

CENTRAL ILLINOIS– (WMBD) Several area Walmart locations in Central Illinois are taking steps to ensure customers and associates are wearing some sort of face-covering.

Facebook posts from the Walmart stores in Peoria, Bloomington and Normal say the facilities are going down to one entrance on the grocery side to better enforce the state order saying some sort of face-covering is mandatory. Walmart’s face-covering rules state the nose and mouth must be covered. Exceptions include infants, young children, and those with certain health issues.

The Bloomington location has a Facebook post introducing customers to the store’s health ambassadors.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Walmart stores in Morton, East Peoria, Pekin, and Washington do not have the posts about reduced entrances or face-coverings on their Facebook pages.

