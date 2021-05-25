Local water department declares urgent boil order

CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — The Creve Coeur Water Department declared an urgent boil order Tuesday.

The boil order affect those who live near the 500 block of Carola street, from 500 to 560 Roberts St., the 500 and 600 block of South Stewart St., and all of Gerber Court.

Anyone unsure if they are in the affected area and have experienced low water pressure in the last 24 hours is encouraged to boil their water for five minutes.

The water department stated that the loss of pressure is due to a water main replacement project.