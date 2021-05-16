Local winery crafts new wine to help animal shelters

EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) – A new red wine at Kickapoo Creek Winery in Edwards is specifically crafted to help animal shelters across Central Illinois.

The wine is called Illinois Rescue Red and a portion of it’s proceeds go to local animal shelters.

“It’s a dark cherry wine with a smooth finish and it’s semi-sweet not overly sweet. It’s a wine you can have with a lot of different meals,” said Kickapoo Creek wine maker, Caleb Sageer.

From picking to putting it into the bottle, Sageer said the red blend took about a year to make. He said they created this wine specifically to help animals in shelters is because pets are always welcomed at the winery.

“A lot of people here care about animals and we want to show that through our products too because so many people that come out here they bring their dogs out and dogs are always welcomed out here,” said Sageer.

Proceeds don’t just go to one shelter but he said every week, they pick a new one. This week’s proceeds go to SAMS, Stray Animal Midway Center.

To find out more about the Illinois Rescue Red you can visit their Facebook page.