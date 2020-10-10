Local woman takes final steps towards history

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — After Saturday, Celeste Saul is one step closer to reaching an important feat, becoming the first female Eagle Scout in Central Illinois.

She had to plan and carry out a service project benefiting the community, leading a trail reconstruction project.

Saul said the scouts inclusion of girls has opened up opportunities they might not have received otherwise.

“Two years ago I never would have thought I’d get this far with scouting, and being able to achieve eagle in the future, so it’s been really great,” said Saul.

Her father echoing that, saying joining the scouts is a great opportunity for any girl.

“I think all girls really have an opportunity to go through it and learn and experience the nature, learning your life skills, learning your leadership skills,” said Lance Saul.

Celeste says the skills she has gained from the scouts take her further than just the forest.

“When you’re senior patrol leader then you’re able to help run meetings, and you help set up campouts, so you’re given opportunities to be a leader, be more confident,” said Saul.

Now Celeste will go through a board review meeting, discussing her scouting experience with adult leaders, and soon after will be recognized at a court of honor, where she can finally achieve her dream, becoming an Eagle Scout.

