BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington will host local women sharing stories in front of a live audience in September.

A ‘She Said’ press release confirms the event will be at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

This will be the fourth time they will be performing in Bloomington.

Sponsored by Carle Health, the event wants local women with stories worth telling to share with the community.

Colleen Kannaday, President of Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital, shares, “There is a power in sharing our personal narratives with others. We tell stories because we are human and through these stories, we are better able to make sense of the world around us. We are honored to lend a hand in amplifying the voices of the strong women here today.”

The upcoming show will feature personal stories by these local women:

Connie Blick

Monica Bullington

Terri Cannon

Kristy DeWall

Luisa Gomez

Shrima Karthik

Sonya Mau

Heather Miller

Sharon Peoples, Emcee

Proceeds from the production will support Western Avenue Community Center. The show will be held Sept. 22 with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be found here.