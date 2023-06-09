PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local women’s collective giving organization divvied up $325,000 to area nonprofits in Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford counties.

Impact Central Illinois awarded the following $100,000 Impact grants to these nonprofits in three different categories.

Those are:

A $25,000 Inspire grant was given to Safe Families for Children.

The June 6th annual meeting unveiled the winners with 265 members and their guests.

Video credit goes to Patrick Clark of Pat Clark Productions.

ABOUT IMPACT CENTRAL ILLINOIS: Impact Central Illinois is a 501(c)(3) women’s collective

giving organization serving Central Illinois. ICI combines annual donations from members and gives large grants each year to local worthy causes selected by the members. The only membership requirements are to be female and to donate $1100 each year. By combining our resources to create a large gift, we can make a substantial impact in Central Illinois.