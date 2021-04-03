Local worship center hosts food distribution event on Peoria’s south side

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of New Beginnings Worship Center, and Peoria Area Food Bank

spent Saturday morning passing out food to people in Peoria’s south side.

“We brought the grocery store to them, right to the community, everything that’s in a grocery store, is here today,” said New Beginnings Pastor Quinton Brown.

He said this event is an opportunity to lend a helping hand to their neighbors.

“There’s so much going on, through the pandemic, lot of people are still going through job losses, lot of different things that are going on, families are hurting,” said Brown.

Volunteers handed out milk, fresh produce, and canned goods. Peoria Area Food Bank Manager Wayne Cannon said the area is part of a food desert, which hurts the people who live there.

“We do need grocery stores in this community, so people can have access to fresh produce, have access to fresh vegetables, so they could make choices,” said Cannon.

He said not having those options and access can affect the health of people in the community.

“They have to sometimes go to the corner gas station, these little mom and pop grocery stores, that don’t have all the needs they have,” said Cannon.

Pastor Brown said the community response to the distribution was positive, and some even went to lengths to help their neighbors get food too.

“Some of them are helping other elderly people that can’t get to us, and so we’re trying to help them as well, help those people as well,” said Brown.

He said being able to hand out food and help the community is a blessing.