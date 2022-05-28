PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Greater Peoria Family YMCA held its annual community outreach event, Saturday, to commemorate the opening of the pool and the start of summer.

The event featured bouncy houses, fire truck tours, and a mobile petting zoo.

Staff members said they also held a membership drive where people could become a member on Saturday to enter a raffle that would get their membership fee waived for the next three months.

Trey Chandler, the Director of operations at the organization, said they also have a scholarship campaign and their goal is to raise $100,000 this year.

“The Y does not ever turn anyone away for lack of ability to pay so we help to discount memberships as well as program fees, pool passes, all of those things we offer here and any of the programming, we do have the ability to discount because of that annual campaign,” said Chandler.

He said what also makes their organization unique is their more than 60 acres property which gives them many services to offer.

“We have disc golf, you can come hike on our hike trail, come use our pool,” said Chandler.

He said they have plenty of family events and programs coming up.

“We’ve hired a lot of new leadership members that are going to be expanding that youth development, that youth outreach programming,” said Chandler.

To learn more, visit their website.