Local youth in Bloomington hold lemonade stand, raise funds for Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Lemonade stands, often a fun summer pastime for many kids growing up. Five kids in Bloomington decided to use theirs to raise funds for a local non-profit.

The kids spent the day selling lemonade, snow cones, and cookies; the funds all supporting programs run by the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

Supervised by babysitter Jade Mullins, she said they started a lemonade stand last year, raising funds for the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Overall, they raised $1,101 to donate to the Boys & Girls Club.

“I’m really proud of them, especially donating this money, they’re not wanting to keep it at all, they really want to give it to other people which is really special,” said Mullins.

“My favorite part is helping the Boys & Girls Club, and selling lemonade, cookies, and snow cones,” said Elsey, one of the youth hosting the stand.

The youngsters hope to do another lemonade stand next year, keeping up the tradition.