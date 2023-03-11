PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — 7-year-old Ja’Kauri King Hardy spends most of his days playing soccer and his PlayStation 4.

You’d never be able to tell that just two years ago, he lost his father due to gun violence.

Percy king was murdered in May 2020, a killing that has yet to be solved. Since then, Ja’Kauri has been taking things one day at a time but has found a creative outlet.

“For him to open up through writing was inspirational to me,” said Ja’Kauri’s Mother Jakiya Hardy. “

Hardy said her son decided to write a book for his school’s young authors competition about the subject he loves most, his father.

“As we went through asking questions it just came all out and I was like it came out perfect, let’s submit it and it’s one and done,” said Hardy.

His book titled, my dad, my life, my memories won first place in his grade level.

When asked what he misses most about his father, Ja’kauri had a simple but heartfelt answer.

“Me and him eating Cheez-Its, I looked up to him the most,” said King Hardy.

Reach out to the Peoria Police department with any information regarding the death of Percy King.