Locally-owned grocery stores stepping up efforts to keep food on the table

Local grocery stores are doing their best to keep up with supply and demand. Owners we spoke with today want to make sure everyone has what they need.

People are pushing carts and getting what they need amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and the results are shown on the grocery shelves. Owners at the IGA in Mackinaw want to make sure hot commodities stay in stock.

“They can come back tomorrow and get another gallon, we don’t care, but we just gotta control it,” said Brett Zehr, owner of IGA.

Zehr says establishing the limits ensures nobody goes hungry.

“99.9% of the people appreciate it, and they say hey, you’re doing the right thing, and I’ve had a few that are not in love with it,” said Zehr.

In Washington, Lindy’s owner, Jim Linsley says shoppers are making the rounds at his store and supplies are not coming in fast enough.

“We didn’t know this was going to happen, when you have Christmas you know it’s coming, when you have a seasonal holiday you know it’s coming so you can bring in extra help, you can hire seasonal help, you can bring in extra product, you can ramp up and gear for it. This is just like somebody flipped a switch and changed the whole dynamic,” said Linsley.

Linsley says he’d like to bring new employees on board hoping to hire some losing hours in the service industry.

“I need help right now, I need help bagging groceries, I need help stocking shelves, I’ll give those people a job. Today, I think they are still open as of today, but I think that they have to close tonight at the end of the day. So, nobody’s called me yet, I don’t know if anybody is, but the offer is out there,” said Linsley.

If you are interested in working at lindy’s you can call the store or come in for an application and they are making the adjustment Monday to close at 8 pm until further notice.