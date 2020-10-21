Locally owned stores get ready for holiday season and Black Friday sales

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill (WMBD) Locally owned stores are gearing up for the holiday season and Black Friday sales.

Black Friday will be much different for some small Central Illinois businesses this year.

Trying to navigate through a pandemic and continue to serve customers is just one of many concerns of shop owners.

“The problem is, typically in past years, the morning is just a madhouse of hundreds of people crowding in here in the Black Friday morning,” said Paul Sherman, owner of Sherman’s.

Sherman said he has a plan to keep people from standing in a long line on Black Friday.

“What we’re doing is the same offer, but instead of just offering it that morning, it’s gonna be that entire three day weekend and we’re spacing out appointments so folks can come in without ever having a big crowd in the store,” said Sherman.

Sales associate for So Chic Boutique, Molly Hough, in Peoria Heights hopes for successful holiday sales.

So our first sale will be the Black Friday, so we’ll have our five-dollar stocking stuffers and stuff that comes out, but you’ll definitely start seeing all of our Christmas stuff the first week of November,” said Hough.

She said customers can expect a COVID-19 safe experience while in the store.

“Both of our stores, probably roughly around 10 to 15 people can easily fit around here safely,” said Hough.

Even with restrictions, Hough said all small businesses can use the extra help this year, no matter what time of year.

“It’s so important, I mean, we know sometimes it might be convenient to stop at a local, big box store but shopping local is just so important. A lot of the local businesses tried so hard to push and get through that pandemic,” said Hough.

