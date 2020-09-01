Locally-owned TV production company struggling during pandemic, all employees relying on unemployment

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A locally-owned television production company, Schefftec Productions, usually airs live high school and college sporting events.

The company’s owner tells WMBD his company has received no money since the pandemic started.

“We go to a college basketball game, televise it, and that’s our income. We have not done a single sporting event since March 12th, when the last weekend of the IHSA boy’s championship was canceled,” Brian Scheffler, owner of Shefftec Productions said.

Scheffler said every year he employs around 60 staff and freelancers.

“A lot of the workforce in the television production industry is freelanced base. A lot of our workers and some of the other company’s workers really struggled getting unemployment in the beginning,” Scheffler said.

Now, every single person who was on his payroll, including himself, are relying on unemployment.

Scheffler was glad to get some help from the Paycheck Protection Program, but other than that, he hasn’t seen a cent of federal, state, or local funding.

“We were able to take part of the Paycheck Protection Program, which most businesses were able to. We were able to pay our employees for about 8 weeks, which was what the program was for. But we have unsuccessfully tried applying for state or federal programs,” Scheffler said.