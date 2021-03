PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Outside it was cold and rainy, but inside Kelleher’s Irish Pub and Eatery in downtown Peoria, the green beer flowed.

Central Illinois locals came out to celebrate the holiday, some crowding the bar despite COVID-19 mitigations.

Owner Pat Sullivan set up extra tents outdoors to adhere to social distancing guidelines, but many went unused.

Irish music played as customers drank green beer and ate a special menu of Irish fare.

Free t-shirts were given out while supplies lasted.