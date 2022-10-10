MORTON Ill. (WMBD) — Locals gathered at the Midwest Food bank Monday to pack care packages for those affected by hurricane Ian.

More than 300 volunteers helped pack thousands of boxes with non-perishable foods like peanut butter, soup, crackers, rice, and even candy.

Chief resource officer Jada Hoerr makes sure every box is packed with enough food to feed an entire family with multiple meals.

“Each box is designed to help feed a family for a few days. And so we are really trying to think about a family and a household and what they would need in a time of the disaster,” said Hoerr.

Once completed, the boxes are put on a pallet and shipped to Florida with the help of the Salvation Army.

Carrie Stalter volunteered with her kids to help those in need, but also to teach her kids a valuable lesson.

“We are trying to teach the kids the importance of sharing and giving and that we can’t always have everything we want. And a lot of people don’t have things, especially after the hurricane,” said Hoerr.

Those who wish to send relief or volunteer can find out how at the Midwest Food Bank‘s website.