PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In a historic first, President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Jackson, 51, currently sits on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, a position she was confirmed to last year.

“It’s hugely significant to have the first black woman on the Supreme Court,” said Dr. Meghan Leonard, associate professor of politics and government at Illinois State University.

Jackson would also be the first public defender to sit on the nation’s highest court. Leonard said Jackson will bring a unique voice to the Supreme Court.

“So she’s going to approach opinions writing as a Black woman, writing as somebody who served as a public defender, writing as somebody who had a hugely different lived experience than Justice Breyer…Being a public defender, she will probably have more liberal views on questions of the rights of the accused,” she said.

Pastor Marvin Hightower, president of NAACP Peoria Chapter, said the nomination is a big deal for the Black community.

“This is significant. It’s a promise that he [Biden] made, and it’s a promise that he’s keeping to nominate Black female to the Supreme Court,” he said. “Long time coming, and hopefully, prayerfully that this is not the last one, but the first one.”

Hightower said it’s critical for the nation’s highest court to look like America.

“It’s vitally important, not only to look, but to be able to have a voice of America. It’s very important because if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu,” he said.

Hightower said the nomination will influence generations of Black girls in a positive way.

“It’s good, and it’s also inspiring for other little black girls and young black women to see someone in that position. It can motivate someone who wants to be a lawyer to go on, you could be a judge or a Supreme Court justice,” he said.

Democratic Senate Leadership has indicated their goal is to get Jackson confirmed by April 11.

The confirmation process begins with the nominee spending time with Senators that want to meet her, then being questioned before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The final step is questioning before the entire Senate.

Leonard said she expects Jackson to come out of the Senate Judiciary Committee with a “favorable vote.”

“The real question will be the whole Senate, which is split 50-50,” she said. “This is all really important for how we think about government. Who belongs in governments and who should be in the room when decisions are made.”

Jackson was confirmed to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals in June 2021 in a 53 to 47 vote.

Jackson previously clerked for retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.