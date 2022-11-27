PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Small Business Saturday celebrates local entrepreneurs and encourages shoppers to head out and support the small businesses in their area.

Urban Artifacts is a small Peoria business specializing in unique artifacts and collectibles.

John Walker co-owns the store with his wife. He said around this time of year, the store sees more than average foot traffic.

Specializing in Peoria history, Walker said they came across a hidden gem, an antique they couldn’t pass up on.

“We’ve got one of the original talking Christmas trees from the Bergner’s department store and they thought they were all lost and destroyed and then reappeared last year and we had the opportunity to acquire it. And so now it’s on display for everybody to check out,” said Walker.

Walker said he thinks his collection has grown into something quite unique and is convinced there’s something in the store for everyone.

“A lot of times you’ll have some family members or friends that are hard to buy for and hard to find something, something unusual for, and they know they can come here and usually come out with something that they probably don’t already have,” said Walker.

Urban Artifacts is located at 925 N Sheridan Rd in Peoria.