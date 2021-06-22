‘Lockboxes for Lives’ helps first responders reach seniors quickly and safely

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Lockboxes for Lives is keeping seniors safe when emergency responders need to get into their homes.

On Tuesday, leaders at Re/Max Traders Unlimited donated nearly 30 home lockboxes to local fire departments. Fire department leaders hand out the lockboxes to seniors in the area.

The idea behind the initiative is if a person falls or needs help and can’t get to the door, responders will be able to easily get in. They also won’t have to break doors or windows to reach the person in distress.

Vickie Stiel created the partnership and said it saves people from the cost of repairs.

“Being in real estate and trying to promote homeownership and taking care of your property, we just felt this was something that we could do to help out the residents and to help out the fire departments to prevent any damage,” said Stiel.

Real estate agent Jody Williams said it’s helped her grandmother, who had her door knocked down several times when she needed help.

“It’s really been a piece of mind for our family that we know that if she is hurt in any way or pushes her button, that we know that the paramedics or fire department can get in the home right away to make sure she’s OK and get her to safety,” said Williams.

Several volunteer fire departments received lockboxes including Brimfield, Bartonville, Chillicothe, Dunlap,

Princeville and West Peoria.