Loftie Spaces needs more workers to help clean

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Worker shortages are spiking across the nation and one local event center is feeling the impact.

“There are only 3 people who are designated cleaners here,” said Bailey.

The Loftie Spaces and Events in Peoria’s Warehouse district offers Airbnb and spaces to rent to people in Peoria. After events, clean up starts, but company leaders said fewer people are willing to do the work.

“A bit crazy, we have about 12 or 18 rooms check out on a Sunday and then most of the time we either have events going on in the brick room, the lounge or the selfie room.” said Barraza.

Priscilla Barraza is the co-owner of “A Clean to Remember.” She said finding people to work is tough, so now, she does most of the cleaning along side Ashley Bailey, the cleaning manager. A third team member started his first day Sunday.

“Staff… we don’t have that yet for us to only focus on one thing and have other people focus on one thing we are all doing everything right now together.” said Bailey.

With the holidays in full swing, Barraza said it’s only going to get busier.

“It’s going to start to get a lot more hectic,” said Barraza.

She said it’s overwhelming being short staffed and hopes to ease the workload by adding more workers on the team.

“With the events that are going to start in December I am hoping for at least 8-10 workers,” said Barraza.

She’s hoping to hire people to work shifts including on weekends.

“Sundays are our busiest so we always tell whoever is hired on, ‘You need to work Sundays because that is a requirement,” said Barraza.

People can apply by stopping at Loftie Spaces for an application or applying online.