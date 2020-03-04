Plane crash victims identified; Princeville baseball star among them

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Logan County Coroner confirmed a Princeville-native was one of the victims in the Tuesday morning plane crash near Lincoln.

Mitch W. Janssen, former Princeville High School and Bradley University baseball player, was one of the three victims of the crash. Urbana resident Kevin G. Chapman, 30, and 33-year-old Matthew R. Hanson of Wisconsin were identified as the other two victims from the crash.

Illinois State Police said Janssen was piloting the plane.

The airplane departed from the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington and came down just before 9 a.m. Tuesday in the middle of I-55 near exit 126 (Lincoln/Mason City exit). It became fully engulfed upon impact in the middle of the interstate. Multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist. Illinois State Police said normal traffic flow resumed at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Terry Williams, spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, told WMBD an investigator is in town Wednesday to try and figure out the cause of the crash. Williams added it could take up to a year and a half for this investigation to conclude.

The plane was a Cessna Skyhawk 172 plane.