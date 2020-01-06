Logan County crash causes delays

LAWNDALE, Ill. — Police are advising motorists to stay cautious and find alternate routes after a crash blocked both lanes of northbound Interstate 55 near mile marker 132 in Logan County.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 2 p.m. Monday. It occurred near Lawndale. The right lane initially closed down, but officials went on to block both lanes between mileposts 132-134.

Traffic backups are expected and drivers are encouraged to slow down.

There is no word of any injuries at this time.

