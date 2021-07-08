Logan County crash kills 4 Washington residents

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Four Washington residents are dead, including three juveniles, and another was hospitalized after a Wednesday evening crash on Interstate 55.

Illinois State Police said the deadly crash happened at approximately 10:11 p.m. on I-55 at milepost 122 Wednesday.

A 2016 Chrysler Pacifica, occupied by five Washington residents, was traveling northbound on the interstate in heavy rain when it lost control, skidded across the median, and was struck by a semi-trailer traveling southbound.

Four people from Washington died inside the Pacifica: a 47-year-old male driving the vehicle, a 16-year-old female, a 17-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male.

One passenger in the Pacifica, a 13-year-old female, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger of the semi-tractor trailer was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not revealed the identities of the deceased at this time.

