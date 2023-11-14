PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Logan Dunne’s autopsy was inconclusive.

The 32-year-old Type 1 diabetic was last seen alive on June 2 leaving Carle Methodist Hospital on foot. After five months of community searches and national attention, Dunne’s remains were found by a hunter on Sunday. Harwood said Dunne’s body was in a state of advance decomposition.

Harwood said a death investigation will be conducted with the assistance of a forensic anthropologist. He said the next step is getting more closure for Dunne’s family.

“This wasn’t the closure they were looking for, but I think it was anticipated once the news came out that an individual had been found, so this is a step in the right direction for some closure for them, now next step is to help them with the cause of death,” Harwood said.

Harwood said he does not want search party participants to feel any guilt about the outcome.

“I applaud their efforts. I don’t want any of them to feel like, ‘Oh my gosh we were there but we didn’t see him we could have done this we could have done that,'” said Harwood. “I just don’t think there was anything anybody could have done in the location that he was found was a little bit more discrete than it would have been to find him.”

A Celebration of Life for Logan Dunne is scheduled for Nov. 25 at 10:30 am. The service will be held at Brimfield Evangelical Church located at 11724 North Maher Drive in Brimfield.