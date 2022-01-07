Long nights, cold temps ramp up winter blues

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Cold temperatures and gloomy days are giving a lot more people the called “Winter Blues.”

Many mental health experts have said the lack of sunlight during the winter months changes sleep, eating and social patterns. Many have reported having patients in their offices with winter-induced blues.

“You have all the excitement of the holidays going into winter but then you kind of get through that, and it’s just this long period of the dark nights,” said Brent Sylvester, a clinical psychologist.

Sylvester, a psychologist at Carle-Bromenn Medical Center, said the cold temperatures coupled with COVID-19 decrease the ability to interact with others.

Children are also impacted mentally by all the uncertainties and stressors caused by COVID-19.

“I’ve definitely seen an increase in difficulties with kids; definitely COVID-related ongoing stress and change in their whole developmental trajectory,” Sylvester said.

If anyone finds themselves struggling mentally with the seasonal change or ongoing pandemic and it’s disrupting their life, Sylvester says to reach out and find therapeutic help.

For more information about behavioral health services available at Carle visit their website or call (309) 556-7800 if interested in scheduling an appointment.