Long-term care facilities may allow outdoor visitation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health released guidelines to allow long-term care facilities outdoor visitation for residents.

According to IDPH, LTCF may choose to allow outdoor visitation for residents when certain conditions are met. Visitation will only be limited to two visitors at a time per resident and the maximum number of residents and visitors in the outdoor space at one time is dependent on the size of the property.

The IDPH guidelines also read the LTCF must enforce social distancing, face masks, and must set a maximum number of visitors allowed in a single day.

Visitors must schedule an appointment before visiting the resident and must pass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention symptom checklist and temperature check.

