PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fixture in Peoria’s courtrooms for more than four decades has announced his retirement.

Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons will step down after 12 years on the bench. Prior to that, Lyons served for 23 years as Peoria County‘s top prosecutor.

Justice Lisa Holder White of the Illinois Supreme Court made the announcement in an emailed news release. Lyons’ last day on the bench will be Aug. 4.

Replacing Lyons as the county’s resident judge will be Paul Gilfillan, who will take the bench on Sept. 5. His assignment will last through Dec. 2, 2024, after which a newly elected judge will take the spot.

Gilfillan was first elected to be a judge in Tazewell County in 2006 as their resident judge. He served 16 years and retired in 2022. He was the presiding judge in Pekin from 2011 to 2016 and from 2021 until he retired in 2022. He was the circuit’s chief judge from 2017 to 2020.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Illinois State University and his Juris Doctor from the Valparaiso University School of Law.