Long-time South Pekin Police Sgt. passes away

SOUTH PEKIN, Ill. — Sgt. Rich Homerin passed away early Friday morning.

Chad Lamberson, South Pekin Village President, told WMBD Homerin was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just last month.

Lamberson released the following statement to his professional Facebook account.

Sgt. Homerin had been on the force for 26 years full-time, Lamberson says he was also a volunteer firefighter.

Many in the community took to Facebook to send their condolences to Sgt. Homerin, the department, and Homerin’s family.