PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A longtime Pekin community activist and supporter has been honored with a memorial sign on a stretch of road she championed.

On Friday, the city of Pekin renamed a stretch of Veterans Drive as Carol A. Shields Memorial Highway in honor of Shields, who died in January 2021, but who spent decades serving on boards and commissions within Pekin.

A Facebook post by the city’s police chief and interim city manager John Dossey said it was a “no brainer” to honor the 82-year-old woman based upon how much she had done for Pekin.

The sign is in between the intersection of Griffin Avenue and Allentown Road, said her son, Doug Shields.

In the Facebook post on the Pekin Police Department’s page, Dossey listed several things Carol Shields was involved with: