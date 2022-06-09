PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria is honoring a long-time educator for her dedication to students and the community.

Thursday, an honorary street naming ceremony was held near the Peoria Public Library downtown.

The intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and Monroe Street was designated as Aurthur Mae Perkins Way.

Perkins was the principal of the old Harrison School and one of the longest-serving principals in District 150 history.

She also served on many boards throughout Peoria, including the Peoria Public Library board and the Peoria Housing Authority board.

“Aurthur Mae Perkins has indeed changed the world. She’s made our community better through her dedication to education, her investment in our youth, her guidance to her peers, her volunteerism,” said Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali.

Perkins said it meant a lot to be recognized and to be surrounded by teachers and community members she hadn’t seen in years.

“I just think that you do what’s right by children or do what’s right by people and good things happen for you,” Perkins said.

Ethan McElmurry, Perkin’s great-great-grandson, said seeing his grandmother’s name forever on display is inspiring.

“It just gives me courage that I can be someone like my grandma too,” McElmurry said.

Perkins has also been honored by state officials. She was appointed to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board by Governor J.B Pritzker