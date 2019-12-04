Longtime Peoria man dies following ski accident

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT) — Family members mourn the loss of a former Peoria man who died following a ski accident on Saturday at the Sun Valley Ski Resort in Idaho.

Stewart Milus, a 65-year-old father and husband who moved to Boise in recent years, was visiting the resort for the weekend with his wife Laura, originally from East Peoria, and their 8-year-old son.

While skiing, Milus clipped skis with another skier, which ultimately sent him in a different direction where he collided with a snow blowing machine sometime after 2 p.m., according to Laura Milus. She tells KMVT, the skier her husband clipped skis with was a registered anesthesiologist who immediately began giving her husband CPR before emergency responders arrived.

“At 2:45 p.m. the Sun Valley Ski Patrol responded to the scene on Lower River Run,” according to a statement from Kelli Lusk, the public relations and communications manager for Sun Valley. “He was transported to the bottom of River Run, the base area of Bald Mountain. The individual was then transferred to the Ketchum Fire Department EMS and transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.”

Stewart’s wife was taken by car from the Sun Valley Ski Resort to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center where she learned her husband had died.

Laura says Stewart was a “perfect human being, a perfect man, the most moral and decent person she’s met, and the love of her life.”

She says she feels “totally devastated” by his passing, and that Stewart was her “everything and her world.”

CBS-affiliate KMVT reached out to the Blaine County Coroner’s Office, who confirmed they are performing an investigation as to the cause of Stewart Milus’ death.

Laura hopes to get in contact with the anesthesiologist who clipped skis with Stewart and assisted in performing CPR before emergency responders arrived. She says she wants to speak with the person who was with Stewart in his final moments and to thank him for his quick effort to help her husband.

KMVT was originally reached out to by Jim Burdette, brother-in-law of Stewart Milus, inquiring for any information related to Saturday’s ski accident in Sun Valley.

Burdette, who lives in Peoria, says Stewart was a lively, affable, and wonderful person who’s passing has put the family in a difficult position. He says Milus was respected in the community, and many Peoria residents have reached out to offer condolences for Milus’s passing.

Laura said via phone call she was staying with her family in Boise, and visitation hours have been set from 2-5 p.m. at Wilton Mortuary in Peoria on Sunday, and the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church on Monday.