PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Anna Kinkade, a host for rock radio stations 95.5 and 105.7, is set to leave after 23 years.

In addition to hosting radio shows, she also was known her community outreach efforts, whether it be with St. Jude or rescuing animals. Kinkade discussed some of her favorite Peoria memories.

“There’s just so many different things that I have loved about being here, fantastic memories, listeners, always coming out to events and watching football games with us, to going to concerts, hockey games, you name it, we’ve done it,” Kinkade said.

She shared what she would tell anyone interested in a disc jockey career.

“It is such a fun career, you would have a blast being in radio, it’s also work, but you won’t know that you’re working because you will love what you’re doing,” Kinkade said.

Kinkade has not disclosed what her next career move will be.