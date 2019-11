PEKIN, Ill. — A well known police officer and former county coroner has died.

Dennis Conover served as Tazewell County Coroner for more than three decades, before retiring in 2011.

He was perhaps most known as coroner, but also worked as an auxiliary officer in Pekin, a police officer in Marquette Heights, and for the Pekin Park District Police.

His family has not yet announced memorial services. He was 73.