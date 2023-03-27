PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday was a milestone for one of our longtime viewers, and WMBD wants to wish Lillian Knight a happy 100th birthday.

Knight, a long-term station fan, has been watching WMBD since the beginning.

Her daughter Sandy Coursey said growing up they had televisions in every room and her mom always had them tuned to channel 31.

The 100-year-old has had a storied life and holds the secret to living this long.

“That’s what’s kept her going; all the love,” said Coursey. “Just being surrounded by love and family all the time.”

She said her mom was the rock of the family, who loved to host all the parties and get-togethers.



According to Coursey, Lillian passed that baton on to her.



”I love it; learned from the best,” she says.

Of her mom, Coursey said she is doing great and they still travel together.

Lillian was a homemaker who always lived in the same house.

She met her husband George, a Peoria police officer when both were students at Woodruff high school.

The 100-year-old had four children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Her grandkids are her life, Coursey said.

Being able to celebrate this birthday is everything.



”I’m so excited,” said Coursey. “Because she always said ‘I’ll never make it to 100′ and she has.”