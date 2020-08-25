‘Look. It’s My Book!’ continues efforts to hand out free books to Peoria Public Schools students

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — “Look. It’s My Book!” is a local organization that gives new books to Peoria Public Schools students.

Leaders have handed out more than 300,000 books encouraging and exciting students about reading.

“We find that it’s really important for children to get a book to read. We’d love to see all third-grade students reading at a third-grade level by the time they leave third grade,” said Michael Murphy, president of Look. It’s My Book!

This year, leaders are hosting drive-by events for students to choose a book.

“When kids get to pick out a book, they really get a chance to express what they’re interested in. We’ve had situations where kids have just really shown pride and ownership that they had a brand new book that they got to pick out,” said Murphy.

Events will be on the last Wednesday of the month through October from 2 p.m. — 5 p.m. They will be located in the parking lot of the First Federated Church in Peoria.

Murphy said during the pandemic, new books have also been handed out at Peoria Public Schools lunch programs and put in Little Free Library locations.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected