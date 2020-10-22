‘Look. It’s My Book!’ last two drive-by book distribution dates for District 150 calendar year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria non-profit is continuing to stress the importance of reading during the pandemic.

“Look. It’s My Book!” is having it’s final two drive-by book distributions for this calendar year. The organization has given out more than 300,000 books to District 150 students, grades k-4, since 2008.

Lynn Coleman, warehouse supervisor, said their mission is to make students excited about reading.

“Our goal is to get books into the hands of children who don’t otherwise maybe have them,” Coleman said. “Grades k-4 are probably the best years to get books in the hands of kids.”

Coleman said due to the pandemic they haven’t been able to physically bring books inside of the schools to give to students, so they decided to have drive-by events where parents can come to the organizations’ warehouse and choose a book.

She said they’ve held three drive-by events so far and the last two for this year will be on Saturday from 9a.m.-12p.m. and next Wednesday from 3p.m.-5p.m in the parking lot of the First Federated Church in Peoria.

“This time they get to choose a book of their choice and they get a free holiday book while supplies last,” Coleman said. “We’re hoping to get lots and lots of children.”

Cassidy Miles-Coleman, one of the organization’s volunteers, said with many students having more free time on their hands it’s important to make sure they’re still making time to read.

“Inputting and pushing reading at a young age helps you develop that as you grow,” Miles-Coleman said. “When you have a lot of free time instead of staying on that computer, put it down and pick up a book. It’s always a good thing to read.”

Coleman said they’re also giving away both English and Spanish language books. She said going forward they hope to be able to continue delivering books to Peoria Public School students personally, but for now they’re waiting until it’s safe.

