PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Almost six years ago, the town of Canton was rocked with an explosion that destroyed the Canton Opera House, killing one and injured 11 others.

Since Nov. 16, 2016, the town has rebuilt and stuck together during hard times.

Advanced Rehab owns the building located next to the old opera house. Thankfully nobody was in the building on the night of the explosion.

Advanced Rehab receptionist Katie Gray remembers the wreckage their building took from the morning after.

“We had I-beams through our roof that were down here in our treatment area. I mean had anyone been here it would have been catastrophic,” said Gray.

Mayor Kent McDowell gives credit to the citizens of Canton for making the town such a special place.

“Not only the people the live here but the people that are from here that remember their roots that’s always been Canton’s huge strength for the community,” said McDowell.

The Canton Opera House explosion’s sixth year anniversary is on Nov 16. 2022