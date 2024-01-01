PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 2023 was a year filled with court cases, and the hotel Pere Marquette trial stands near the top of that list.

Gary Matthews and Monte Brannan, two redevelopers of the hotel, faced charges of money laundering and fraud.

It stems from the hotel’s redevelopment back in 2013, which featured an accompanying courtyard by Marriott.

City council approved a $7 million loan for the project as a way to revitalize downtown, but the city never got that money back and taxpayers were left on the hook.

The trial started on Oct. 16 and featured testimony from former Peoria mayor Jim Ardis and city manager Patrick Urich.

Matthews and Brannan were accused of taking more than $800,000 from the hotel and diverting it to themselves after the hotel went into foreclosure.

They were also accused of taking $1.6 million from the hotel bank account.

On Nov. 3, after two days of deliberations, the jury reached its decision. Brannan and Matthews were both found guilty, and the charges could see them get up to twenty years in prison.

A statement from Urich’s office was released shortly after the guilty verdict. It read quote:

“The Hotel Pere Marquette is an important landmark of our community, a critical necessity for downtown amenities, and an economic driver to attract conferences, events, and visitors to Peoria. Downtown development, as evidenced in our latest strategic plan, continues to be an ongoing focus. With new owners in place, the City is working to ensure that the future of the Hotel Pere Marquette is sustainable and economically successful.” Patrick Urich

On Oct. 30, while the trial was still ongoing, Shreem Capital, a Texas-based investment company, announced it purchased the Pere Marquette, the courtyard by Marriott and a parking deck near the Peoria Civic Center.

On Nov. 28, the city council approved the deal with the new owners, meaning unused event space under the parking deck will be redeveloped.

Peoria Mayor Rita Ali welcomed the decision, which could mean brighter days ahead for downtown Peoria.

“I think getting those rooms filled, getting a family restaurant underneath the garage area, connecting with civic center events, will help to bring life to our city and to this historic asset,” Ali said.

Matthews and Brannan are scheduled to be sentenced on March 27.