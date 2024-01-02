PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 2023 was the year a prominent Peoria philanthropist abruptly pulled out of all Peoria-area projects, and for many, there are more questions than answers.

The name Kim Blinkenstaff is familiar to many Central Illinoisans. The native Peorian is known for his passion to reinvigorate the Greater Peoria region by investing millions into historic properties and creating new experience.

Blinkenstaff’s KDB Group announced it was “reevaluating” Peoria-area projects in January 2023. The investment firm has poured millions into the area renovating the Scottish Rite Theater in Peoria, creating Sankoty Lakes Resort in Spring Bay and even tearing down historic Hale Church in Peoria with plans to turn the property into a green space.

Stacy Peterson, communications director with the city of Peoria, said the announcement caught city staff off-guard.

“It was certainly a surprise to get that news, especially after all of the investment that the KDB Group put into not just our community, not just our city, but our region, so it was surprise to use,” she said.

The Scottish Rite Theater’s last show was January 14 and all future shows and events were cancelled. The property is now listed for sale with a $7.6 million price tag.

“To not have that opportunity in our community at the moment is really hard to see, because we got a chance to taste that and see what that looked like. We’re hopeful that somebody will see the beauty in that, and see all of the investment that been put into that property, and give it life again because our community and beyond really appreciated that space,” said Peterson.

From upgraded seats to a new sound system and Steinway piano, the Scottish Rite played an important role in enhancing the city’s performing arts landscape.

“The size of that venue was so important to our community because we’ve seen a lot of success with the Civic Center. We know they’ve had record crowds over the last few years. But then we had this option for a venue that was quite a bit smaller that could be for small acts, plays, performances, and weddings,” said Peterson.

WMBD attempted to contact KDB Group multiple times for this story, but emails bounced back and phone numbers didn’t work.

Peoria Heights Mayor Michael Phelan said he’s had a similar experience.

“The communication with KDB [Group] is not good,” he said.

Phelan said long standing plans for a boutique hotel are now up in the air.

“They had promised a hotel for the Village of Peoria Heights and that’s going to be one of the challenges in the future. It doesn’t appear that hotel they had planned is going to come to fruition,” he said.

The village desperately needs a hotel for its tax base, Phelan said.

We’re very hopeful about a hotel because it’s going to contribute a lot of sales tax to the village, and its sales tax that really helps us pay for all the services…They had a groundbreaking and promised that,” he said.

But its not all negative news. The Betty Jayne Center in Peoria Heights found new life as the new home of Café Santa Rosa.

Other KDB properties on the market include the former Spurck Mansion in Peoria, listed at $225,000. Sankoty Lakes in Spring Bay is listed at $5.7 million.

As for the Hale Church property, Peterson said the city is in the process of getting ownership.