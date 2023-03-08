MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — As COVID-19 turns three, health experts worry about where the next pandemic will come from – and whether we will be ready.

The McLean County Health Department recorded its first case of COVID on March 19, 2020; and its first confirmed COVID death a few days later on March 21.

Residents stopped by the first rural community testing site on July 23.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

The First Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) vaccine Pfizer arrived on Dec. 11, 2020.



Moderna soon followed on Dec. 18 in McLean County at Carle Bromenn Medical Center And OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.

Currently, McLean County is at a low community level for COVID-19. Between Feb. 23 and March 1, there have been 129 new cases of COVID. There have been 10 hospitalizations between Feb. 22 and Feb. 28.