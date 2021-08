PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An opportunity will open up Tuesday for those looking for a job.

Employment agency Express Employment Professionals is hosting a community job fair from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents of Peoria, Woodford, and Tazewell counties can apply for positions, including office services, light industrial, skilled trades, and professional.

The event will be at the Village of Peoria Heights at Tower Park.