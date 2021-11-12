Peoria Civic Center preparing for many new shows, concerts in 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From conventions to concerts, the Peoria Civic Center is back in full swing.

“It’s been busy. We’re booking a lot of shows now. The theater has been very busy … People are ready to come back to events” said Beau Sutherland, manager of marketing and sales at Peoria Civic Center.

Some big acts coming to the Peoria Civic Center in 2022 include Reba McEntire, Alton Brown, and Riverdance, to name a few.

“They just keep coming along, we’re really happy that all of these entertainers want to come back to Peoria in 2022, so it should be a really exciting year,” he said.

Sutherland said the Greta Van Fleet concert sold out within hours on Friday.

“It seems like everybody around the community is really ready to have some fun, enjoy good entertainment, and come down to the Civic Center,” said Sutherland.

MacKenzie Taylor, strategic communications manager at Discover Peoria, said big events at the Peoria Civic Center usually draw hundreds of thousands of dollars to Peoria and beyond.

“They’re spending in our entire region, which is really great because that means that money is staying here locally,” she said. “Events and tourism are vital to our community’s economy recovering and coming out of COVID-19 lockdown from a year ago.”

Chris Setti, CEO of the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council, said nothing can replace a live experience.

“You can watch a concert on YouTube, but it’s not the same as going to the actual thing and experiencing that,” he said.

Setti said downtown businesses have been hurting during the pandemic because many office workers are still working from home.

“It’s been difficult for some of our downtown establishments to really stay afloat during this time, so anything that draws activity and vitality to downtown is a good thing,” he said.

The Peoria Civic Center planning to announce additional 2022 entertainment options in mid-November.

COVID-19 protocols remain in place. New policies for the Civic Center include using a clear bag, no-entries allowed, and cashless concessions.