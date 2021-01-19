Lottery Jackpots grow, but your odds of winning are low

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you’re feeling lucky, you may want to buy a lottery ticket.

The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $865 million dollars with a drawing Tuesday tonight at 10 p.m. central time.

The odds of winning are 1 in 302,575,350.

You’re more likely to be struck by lightning. It happens to 1 in 1,220,000 according to the National Weather Service.

People are also more likely to die from a shark attack. Those odds are 1 in 3,748,067 according to the International Shark Attack File.

If you still want to play the lottery, you might have better luck on a Powerball ticket. Your odds are 1 in 292,201,338.

The next Power ball drawing is Wednesday night and the estimated jackpot is $730 million.