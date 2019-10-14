Louis C.K. to perform at Civic Center Theater

PEORIA, Ill. — Comedian Louis C.K. will perform at the Peoria Civic Center Theater on Friday, November 15.

This tour comes after he admitted to sexual misconduct in front of multiple women in the film industry. Back in 2017, during the start of the #MeToo movement, five women stated the comedian masturbated or asked if he could masturbate in front of them.

The accusers said his behavior was abusive.

Six-time Emmy Award winner Louis C.K. has released over eight stand up specials including Shameless, Chewed Up, Hilarious, and most recently Louis C.K. 2017.

Louis is the creator, writer, director, and star of the Peabody award-winning shows Louie and Horace and Pete. In January 2015, C.K. became the first comedian to sell out Madison square garden three times for the same tour.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range between $39.50 and $ 49.50.